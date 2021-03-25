SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SSPPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $$4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.