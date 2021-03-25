Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.72 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Status has a market cap of $403.39 million and approximately $106.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.41 or 0.00638637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00063905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00024197 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

