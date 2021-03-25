Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,535 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $272.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,816.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.52. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

