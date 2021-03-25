Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 1,330,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,458. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,318,841 shares of company stock worth $132,416,411 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

