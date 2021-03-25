TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.52

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.52 and traded as high as $20.87. TFS Financial shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 112,658 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.