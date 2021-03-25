Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THLLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

THLLY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Thales Company Profile

