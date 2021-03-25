THETA Trading Up 61.3% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $12.22 or 0.00023599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $12.22 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.50 or 0.00630321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00063251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00023782 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

