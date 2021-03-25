Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Roku makes up approximately 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,209 shares of company stock valued at $307,457,160 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.17. 60,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,481. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of -374.42 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

