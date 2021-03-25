Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases Shares of 690,188 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 690,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 3.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.67% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $4,285,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 185,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,611,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.