U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

NYSE USB opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

