United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders sold a total of 93,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,470 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.