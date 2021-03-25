United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 235,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

