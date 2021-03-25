UpToken (UP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,104.00

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One UpToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UpToken has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a market capitalization of $510,621.41 and $1,104.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00640418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00024049 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken (CRYPTO:UP) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken

UpToken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars.

