Uptrennd (1UP) Market Capitalization Tops $4.23 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $109,058.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 91.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00159533 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 416,097,781 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

