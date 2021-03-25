Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UTZ. DA Davidson upped their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.15. 632,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,435. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

