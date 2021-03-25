VIDY Trading Up 28% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00049213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.98 or 0.00640225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024110 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

