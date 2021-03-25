Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 250.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 602.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE LNC opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

