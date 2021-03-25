Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $355.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.01 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

