Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

