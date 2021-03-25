Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $441,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,548,000 after buying an additional 806,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 207,799 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after acquiring an additional 296,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after buying an additional 445,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,862,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 229,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,099. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

