Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,585,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,086,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,926,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000.

SRSAU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

