Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Mar 25th, 2021

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,585,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,086,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,926,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000.

SRSAU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Profile

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sarissa Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

