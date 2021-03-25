Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.55. 59,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $59,407,889.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,529,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

