Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.03

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.03 and traded as high as $33.11. Vivendi shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 105,209 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. Citigroup downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.