WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,847. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

