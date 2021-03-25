WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,778 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $24,584,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.98. 1,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

