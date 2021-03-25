WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,002 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after purchasing an additional 810,679 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

NYSE WH traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.86. 2,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,843. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

