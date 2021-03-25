WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. 1,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMI. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

