WCM Investment Management LLC Has $620,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of MTN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

