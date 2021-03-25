WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,426,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $4,106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,921. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

