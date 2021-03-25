WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $139.49. 2,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,793. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

