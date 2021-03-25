WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

RARE traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.65. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

