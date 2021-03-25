Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

