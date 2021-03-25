Zacks: Analysts Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $9.92 on Monday, hitting $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,793. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average is $116.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -144.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 229,093 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after purchasing an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,396,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.