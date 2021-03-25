Zacks: Analysts Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce sales of $153.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.70 million and the lowest is $150.80 million. Penumbra reported sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $680.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $7.93 on Monday, reaching $270.43. 187,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,020. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $147.87 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,001.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $64,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

