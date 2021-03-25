Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $654.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.50 million and the highest is $717.30 million. Stericycle reported sales of $785.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stericycle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter.

SRCL traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.92. 576,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

