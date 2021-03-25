Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $654.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $632.50 million and the highest is $717.30 million. Stericycle reported sales of $785.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.
SRCL traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.92. 576,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $79.50.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.
