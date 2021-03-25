Zacks Investment Research Lowers MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSA. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MSA traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.75. 205,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.93. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,188,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,988,000 after acquiring an additional 59,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

