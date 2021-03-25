Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 2.8%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €85.84 ($100.99) and last traded at €86.48 ($101.74). Approximately 458,848 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €89.00 ($104.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.20.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

