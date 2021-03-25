ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $466.53 million and approximately $35.73 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.04 or 0.00451282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00058207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00172453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $408.81 or 0.00781606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00049601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00075405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars.

