-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). Covanta posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Covanta by 49.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Covanta by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Covanta by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

