0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $44,767.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00050109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.77 or 0.00653016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023637 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.