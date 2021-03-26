13,218 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 over the last three months.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

RIDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

