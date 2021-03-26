166,842 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 166,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,945,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,848,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701,712 shares of company stock valued at $61,670,454 in the last three months.

GDRX opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

