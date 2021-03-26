19,221 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders sold 4,304 shares of company stock valued at $732,686 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.