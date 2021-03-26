1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $28.02 million and $75,746.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008860 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00157777 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

