$343.20 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce sales of $343.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.80 million and the highest is $347.00 million. Forward Air reported sales of $342.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.73. 132,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,559. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $93.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

