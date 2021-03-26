34,638 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDS stock traded up $3.10 on Friday, reaching $93.11. 3,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,897. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

