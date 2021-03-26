350,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGBU remained flat at $$10.43 on Friday. 31,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.