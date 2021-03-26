$363.90 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $363.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the lowest is $353.25 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 365,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,408 shares of company stock worth $23,075,186. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit