$363.90 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post sales of $363.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.40 million and the lowest is $353.25 million. Green Dot posted sales of $346.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 365,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,843. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,408 shares of company stock worth $23,075,186. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Green Dot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

