$49.04 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post $49.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $52.31 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $38.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year sales of $192.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $194.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $214.88 million, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $218.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 3,986,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,050 shares of company stock worth $3,569,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 654,193 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 400,599 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.