$495.62 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $495.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.24 million. Belden reported sales of $463.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,552. Belden has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $54.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.